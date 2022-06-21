IT turnkey solution to be used in digital census

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) will prepare a digital census solution for the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), which will ensure precision and accuracy of population data in a minimum timeframe. . In this regard, the Nadra and the PBS signed a contract here at the PBS Headquarters, Islamabad, on Monday. Federal Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal was present on the occasion.

Talking to media, Ahsan Iqbal appreciated the Nadra role in Pakistan's first complete digital census. He hoped that with the new digital system, the bureau would provide the census results be able to make new delimitation of constituencies.

Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik said the decision to conduct the proposed exclusive turnkey solution would be applied to 628 Tehsils and approximately 200,000 census blocks by mapping census operations through global positioning system and geographical information system. However, the pilot phase would start in 500 blocks from July 28 and complete by August 1. He said a user-friendly web-based portal would have a self-enumeration feature to enable the public to be register themselves.