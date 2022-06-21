MPA Qureshi demands action against criminals in DHA, Clifton

Addressing the budget session of the Sindh Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi has said the Sindh government had no achievement to its credit as the performance of every department was zero.

He claimed that there were neither fans nor ambulances available at the Civil Hospital. He alleged that recruitment was being made in the institutions on a political basis, and the health, transport and education sectors had been destroyed.

Qureshi maintained that former prime minister Imran Khan gave the gift of the Green Line BRT and fire tenders to the people of Karachi. He added that water was not being supplied to DHA in order to ensure the business of 16,000 tankers selling water there.

Meanwhile, the PTI MPA has recently introduced a resolution in the Sindh Assembly in which he has expressed concern over the rising crime rate in Karachi, especially in the localities of DHA and Clifton.

He has demanded in the resolution that the government take steps within a week to arrest the criminals or else the people of Karachi would take to the streets against the government in large numbers.