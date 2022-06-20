Five die as flash flood sweeps away van in Sibi

QUETTA: Five people, including women and children, died when a flash flood triggered by heavy rains in Balochistan swept away a pick-up van in Sibi on Sunday.

Three injured, including the driver Farooq, were rescued while the authorities feared the death toll might rise as there were many passengers in the vehicle swept away by rising waters in Katmandahi Beiji stream. According to a private news channel, only one victim was identified as Ghulam Bakhsh Marri.