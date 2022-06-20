Five die as flash flood sweeps away van in Sibi

QUETTA: Five people, including women and children, died when a flash flood triggered by heavy rains in Balochistan swept away a pick-up van in Sibi on Sunday.
Three injured, including the driver Farooq, were rescued while the authorities feared the death toll might rise as there were many passengers in the vehicle swept away by rising waters in Katmandahi Beiji stream. According to a private news channel, only one victim was identified as Ghulam Bakhsh Marri.
ISLAMABAD: Ad hoc teachers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have staged a sit-in outside the PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Bani...
KARACHI: Expressing gratitude to the offers made by the country’s leadership in facilitating his return, the family...
It was not a case of corruption or kickbacks but of premature operation of Tunnel-4 of Tarbela Dam, which caused the...
Sources said that President Arif Alvi was informed that presentation of credentials could not be delayed further
COLOMBO: Sri Lankan military opened fire to contain rioting at a fuel station, officials said Sunday as unprecedented...
The Balochistan government is set to unveil budget for upcoming fiscal year on Monday with a total outlay of more than...
Comments