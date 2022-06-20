PTI, PMLN workers clash during Lahore by-poll campaign

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) clashed during a campaign for PP-167 by-polls on Sunday.

PTI candidate Shabbir Gujjar accused PMLN hopeful Nazir Chohan of attacking his office. He alleged Nazir Chohan, along with armed guards and police, had raided his office at 2am and removed banners. He alleged the armed men had opened fire, injuring his nephew, who was being treated at hospital. He has also accused the police of not registering an FIR of the incident.

On the other hand, PMLN candidate Nazir Chohan said shots were fired at his car on his way home. “My car was damaged in firing by PTI’s Shabbir Gujjar and his supporters,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, a case was registered under an attempt to murder and other sections of PPC on the complaint of an ASI. Nazir Chohan, a disgruntled PTI member, who is contesting the by-poll on a PMLN ticket, said he was returning home from his office at around 3am when his opponent Shabbir Gujjar, along with his brother Khalid Gujjar and 100 others, attacked him with firearms. He said his vehicle was sprayed with dozens of bullets. He claimed he had to take a bike to reach home. “My son, who has just returned after completing studies abroad, survived the attack. A bullet grazed his leg,” he added and requested for security and deployment of Rangers.

Meanwhile, the Chief Election Commissioner has directed the Inspector General Police, Punjab, to hold an impartial inquiry into the firing incident and submit a report to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja directed the IGP to ensure the arrest of accused without caring for their political affiliation. He also directed the IGP to sternly check the gun culture, violence and subversive elements, especially during the polling timing. The Chief Election Commissioner also directed ECP Secretary Omar Hameed Khan to contact the IGP to ensure the implementation of his orders.