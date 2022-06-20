Four youths target-killed in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Four youths were target-killed by unknown motorcyclists in Haiderkhel village in Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday.

Official and local sources said that head of Youth of Waziristan Waqar Ahmad and three members, including Asadullah, Hamad and Sunaid, were going in a car when unidentified bike riders sprayed them with bullets in Haiderkhel village. As a result, all of the youths were killed on the spot.

No militant group or individual had claimed responsibility for the gruesome act.

The incidents of target-killing have increased in the former tribal belt despite the presence of police and law enforcing agencies in the region, which has sent a wave of fear and panic among the residents.