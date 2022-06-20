Noor crowned Asian Junior champion

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Noor Zaman lived up to his reputation by winning the Asian under-19 Squash title in an exciting final at Pattaya (Thailand) Sunday.

The final lasted for 52 minutes in which Noor overcame Joachim Chuah from Malaysia 11-9, 10-12, 11-5, 11-9 in a thrilling final.

The Malaysian who upset his countryman and top-seeded player in the semis looked in good nick. However, Noor fought hard and won the final following a four games thriller.

“I am really thankful for the federation, especially Air Marshal Amir Masood who motivated me and boosted my morale ahead of the team’s departure. He gave me confidence that I could win the Championship for the country. I am also thankful to my family for all the support they have shown over the years that kept me working hard on my squash,” Noor said while talking from Thailand.

He claimed that the victory would go a long way in making him ready for the world juniors to be held in two-month intervals. “With more training in the run-up to the World Juniors, I am hopeful of performing even better,” he said.