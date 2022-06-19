Pakistan, TTP conclude Kabul talks: Zabiullah

KABUL: Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid has said that the negotiations between the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Pakistani government concluded two days back in the capital of Afghanistan.
Mujahid, who is the deputy of minister information and culture, told Geo News he hopes that this time, the negotiations will bear fruit as the last round of peace talks between the two sides did not yield results.
The Afghan Taliban official said that his side played the role of mediator. He assured that in case the negotiations between the TTP and Pakistan fail, then the Taliban would not allow the Afghan soil to be used for attacks against Pakistan.
The TTP has carried out some of the bloodiest attacks inside Pakistan since 2007. It is not directly affiliated with the Afghan Taliban but pledges allegiance to them.
The deputy of minister information and culture noted that the TTP has announced an indefinite ceasefire earlier this month, and since then, the attacks in the country have halted.
