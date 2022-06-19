6 more corona cases reported in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi : As many as 6 more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district’s tally of confirmed cases to 46,687. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Saturday, the total infected cases included 43,179 from Rawalpindi and 3,508 from other districts.
Among the new cases, three arrived from Rawal town, two from Rawalpindi Cantonment, and one from the Potohar town area.
"Presently, 37 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes and no one at health faculties", the report added.
District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,083 samples were collected, out of which 1,077 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.55 per cent.
