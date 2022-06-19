OGDCL block opened at Chakwal

Islamabad : OGDCL under its CSR programme is proactively playing its role in providing good health, quality education, clean water, infrastructure, renewable energy, clean environment and healthy sports activities to the communities residing around its operational areas so that they enjoy peace and prosperity, says a press release.

OGDCL Executive Director (Services), Zia Salahuddin, inaugurated the OGDCL block at Government Girls High School, Mulhal Mughlan Tehsil and District Chakwal.

The community, the school staff, children and the district education officials were appreciative of the role played by the OGDCL in uplifting this facility.

Zia assured the stakeholders regarding OGDCL’s unwavering resolve for improving lives of the communities residing close to its operational areas.

Speaking at the ceremony, Zia Salahuddin, executive director (Services), OGDCL appreciated the serious and positive implementation of the school, construction organisation and local government and expressed his pleasure upon completion of the project well on time. He also expressed his trust that with this construction along with the enthusiasm and devotion of teachers and the interest of competent authorities, the teaching and learning activities at this school will gain more proud achievements in the future.

Mr. Zia further informed the audience that the project cost for this intervention was PKR.5.13 Million and this construction has contributed to perfecting the facilities for Government Girls High school. OGDCL hopes that by completing this project more number of students will be facilitated.

On behalf of the locality, the Deputy Commissioner sent out his deep gratitude to OGDCL for constructing the class rooms and veranda and ensure that the School’s teachers and students will make best efforts to “teach well - learn well” to live up to the expectations. The inauguration event was also attended by Mr. Zeeshan Zaidi, Manager (CSR) OGDCL, Dr. Javed Iqbal, CO Education, District Education officials, the Principal of the school, Children, OGDCL Rajian field officials and local people of the area.