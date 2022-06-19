Customs unearths mega scam of Multan hospital

A mega scam has been unearthed by the Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (West), according to the information provided by Irfan Ali, who is a spokesman for the Customs.

Ali said that credible information was received that the Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases (MIKD), in connivance with their authorised clearing agent, Mass Traders (KCUS-2371), has been involved in importing items unrelated to the declared objective of the institute in commercial quantity and getting them cleared on suppressed value while availing the exemption of duties and taxes under the Special Classification Provision 9913.

He said that by availing the undue exemption, they have inflicted heavy losses to legitimate government revenue, adding that a few unscrupulous elements have been selling the said items in local markets instead of bringing them for use at the MIKD, as required by the exemption law.

The spokesman said that in order to check the veracity of the information received, a consignment of the MIKD, imported vide GD # KAPW-HC-163541-09-05-2022, was put to detailed scrutiny.

He said that upon physical examination, it was found that the quantity of the imported items

had been declared incorrectly, while the consignment also contained items like elliptical trainers, water baths, broadband routers, old and used Epon routers, laptop batteries, laser printer toner cartridges, dental gum tips and bathroom scales, which are irrelevant to the declared objectives of a kidney institute.

He added that an FIR has been lodged against MIKD Executive Director Dr Ghulam Abbas, Mass Traders (KCUS-2371) owner Manzoor Ahmed Saqib, MIKD X-Ray Department and Import Purchase incharge Dr Shakeel Ahmed, Asad Iqbal Sheikh and others.

The collectorate also foiled an attempt to get banned luxury items in two consignments worth Rs39.6 million cleared,

detecting forgery in the bills of lading of consignments containing tortilla chips and dinner sets, originating from the ports of Jebel Ali (UAE) and Shekou (China) respectively.

Ali said information was received that some unscrupulous elements were attempting to obtain clearance of banned luxury items in violation of the federal government’s order dated May 19.

Two FIRs have been lodged against the importers of these consignments as well as the clearing agents, while two persons have also been arrested, he added.