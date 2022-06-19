Noor into Asian Junior Squash final

ISLAMABAD: Noor Zaman outplayed Andrik Lim (Malaysia) in straight games to march into the final of the 29th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship underway at Pattaya (Thailand).
In Saturday’s quarter-finals of the under-19 category, Noor defeated Andrik Lim 11-4, 11-2, 11-3. Pakistan’s only hope was dominant during his 28 minutes one-sided win against the Malaysian who was no match to the powerful Pakistani. Noor, who carried Pakistan hopes going into the Asian Juniors in absence of potential champions Hamza Khan, was in ruthless form, making short work of his opponent. He will now face J Chuah, also from Malaysia, in a title match on Sunday.
