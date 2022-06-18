Noor makes it to Asian Junior squash semis

ISLAMABAD: Noor Zaman is the only surviving Pakistani player in the 29th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship following the quarter-finals stage in Pattaya (Thailand).
According to the details reaching here following the quarter-finals stage, all other Pakistani players barring Noor in boys’ Under-19 category made exit.
Noor got the better of Edward Thng from Singapore 11-8, 11-4, 11-6 to make it to the semi-finals. The match lasted for 25 minutes.
Noor faces tough task in the semi-finals against Andrik Lim (Malaysia) on Saturday.
In day’s other matches, Pakistan lost both quarter-final matches against Malaysian in the Under-13 category. Sim Yeak Wei from Malaysia defeated Nouman Khan of Pakistan 11-7, 11-6, 7-11, 11-3 whereas Muhammad Raziq Putra also from Malaysia edged out Ahmed Khalil of Pakistan in a tough semi-final 7-11, 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 11-9. The match lasted for 38 minutes.
In the boys’ Under-15 category, Aqil Mirza from Malaysia got the better of Mubeen Khan from Pakistan 5-11, 11-7, 11-3, 11-4 in 29 minutes.
