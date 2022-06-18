Multan crowned CA U19 divisional champion

LAHORE: Three wickets apiece from Ali Arshad and Huzaifa Ayub led Multan Division to a seven-wicket win over Dera Ghazi Khan in the final of the Southern Punjab-leg of the inaugural Cricket Associations Divisional U19 Tournament.

The 50-over final was played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

After being put into bat, D.G Khan Division were dismissed for 105 in the 41st over. Opening batter Hamza Nawaz top-scored with a 74-ball 36, hitting five fours. Spinners Ali and Huzaifa bagged three wickets each for 21 and 17 runs, respectively.

In reply, Multan Division successfully chased down the target in the 26th over for the loss of three wickets. Muhammad Uzair Mumtaz top-scored with 29 off 43 balls.

Earlier, on Thursday, five Cricket Associations winners were decided. Loralai-Zhob Division, Lahore Division, Hazara-Mardan Division, AJK Division and Benazirabad-MirpurKhas were crowned champions in Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern and Sindh jurisdictions respectively.