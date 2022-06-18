Easing economic burden priority: Hamza

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has ordered the departments concerned to present a plan of action within three days for providing kitchen items at affordable rates and made it clear that easing the economic burden was his top priority.The chief minister was chairing a meeting about price control which was attended by Sardar Awais Leghari, Bilal Yasin, and Zeeshan Rafiq, political assistants, chief secretary, and administrative secretaries while commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through a video link. The government was cognizant of the common man's difficulties due to inflation and field visits must be regularly conducted to stabilize prices.The deputy commissioners and price control magistrates should ensure the availability of essential items at fixed rates and the DCs should personally monitor the auction processes in the markets. The chief minister chaired a meeting at his office which was also attended by Chairman Delivery Associates Sir Michael Barber and British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner through a video link. The Punjab government and Sir Michael Barber agreed to resume the partnership. Sir Michael Barber would cooperate with the Punjab government for reforming the education, health and criminal justice systems. For this, a joint team would formulate recommendations to decide on the future roadmap for accelerated development.

Sir Michael Barber said that every possible assistance would be extended to the Punjab government again. The British high commissioner also announced extending every possible support to the Punjab government.

US Consul GENERAL: American Consul General in Lahore William K Makaneole called on the CM and discussed bilateral relations, cooperation in various sectors and matters of mutual interest, here on Friday.

visits Services Hospital: Hamza Shahbaz visited Services Hospital on Friday to inquire after the health of PMLN leader Daniyal Aziz. The CM wished him a speedy recovery and said that he prayed to Allah Almighty to grant him perfect health. He also visited other patients undergoing treatment in the ward. Provincial Ministers Ataullah Tarar and Kh Salman Rafiq were also present.