Pakistan, Iran to expand bilateral ties

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Communications and postal services Asad Mahmood has said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy multi-dimensional relations. Pakistan highly values its friendly and brotherly relationship with neighbouring country Iran, which are time tested. We have complete trust, mutual understanding and convergence of views on all bilateral, regional and international issues, says a press release.

He expressed these views while meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyed Muhammad Ali Hosseini in Ministry of Communications here. Secretary Communications/Chairman National Highway Authority Captain (r) Muhammad Khuram Agha and other senior officers of Ministry of Communications & National Highway Authority were also present.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood said, although current trade volume between the two countries is low to the tune of approx $1 million. However, Pakistan is committed to take all possible measures to increase the bilateral trade volume to the level of $5 billion. To increase the bilateral trade, an additional border crossing point at Gabd (near to Gwadar)-Reemdan has recently been operationalised by Pakistan. The purpose of agreement on International Transport between Pakistan and Iran aims to facilitate trade traffic from Turkey to Pakistan through Iran, while Iranian goods and passengers can have access to China through Pakistan. Pak­istan may have the benefits of access to other Central Asians Republics and Europe through Turkey with operationalisation of this agreement. Asad Mahmood further said, Quetta-Taftan Road is trafficable, however for further improvement of road various, projects are being undertaken.