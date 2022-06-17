ZA Bhutto tennis on the cards

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) is contemplating the idea of initiating Rs2 million ZA Bhutto National Ranking Tennis Tournament in Lahore starting from the coming season.

Former Davis Cup captain and secretary Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Rashid Malik proposed the idea during his meeting with the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari the other day.

Rashid Malik called on the minister at his office and discussed with him options relating to tennis development in Punjab.

The secretary PLTA proposed holding of ZA Bhutto National Ranking Tennis in Lahore which the Minister accepted, maintaining that such an event would be helpful for the top players to gain important ranking points as well to win cash prizes.

“I am really impressed with the way Rashid Malik is looking after tennis development in Punjab. His influence and hard work have helped him win the PTF performance shield.

Every effort would be made to start the ZA Bhutto national ranking tennis in Lahore. I have already taken up the matter with the Punjab government regarding the initiative and am hopeful of a positive outcome.”

Rashid thanked the minister for the positive response and expressed his hope that the event would be a big success. “ZA Bhutto Tennis would help top players stay focused on their game and would also encourage youth to take up the game,” he said.

Secretary IPC Ahmad Hanif and Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Col (r) Asif Zaman were also present on the occasion.