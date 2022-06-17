Pakistan face India in tennis final today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan blanked Bangladesh 3-0 to make it to the final of the ITF Asia 12 and Under Team Competition South Asia Zone under way at Kathmandu (Nepal) on Thursday.
Besides Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan are participating in the event.
In boys’ singles, Hamza Ali Rizwan got the better of MD Rajib 6-2, 6-0 while Abubakar Talha outplayed Kabbo Gayen 6-1, 6-1.
In boys’ doubles, Omar Jawad & Abubakar Talha won against MD Rajib & Kabbo Gayen 6-1, 6-1. The final between Pakistan and India will be played today (Friday).
Yesterday, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka as Hamza overcame Gracen and Abu Talha defeated Bomullage in their singles matches. Pakistan team are displaying immense talent in junior tennis.
KARACHI: Navy dominated the third day of the 29th National Shooting Championship at PN Shooting Range here on...
MONTREAL: Charles Leclerc is expecting another bumpy ride this weekend as he bids to put Ferrari’s reliability...
LONDON: Surrey seam bowler Jamie Overton was on Thursday called up for England’s third and final Test against New...
KARACHI: Arbaz Khan’s unbeaten 117 and Shahzaib Aziz’s four wickets haul enabled Benazirabad-MirpurKhas Division...
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination is contemplating the idea of initiating Rs2 million ZA...
LONDON: Manchester City will begin the defence of their Premier League title at West Ham while Liverpool travel to...
Comments