Pakistan face India in tennis final today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan blanked Bangladesh 3-0 to make it to the final of the ITF Asia 12 and Under Team Competition South Asia Zone under way at Kathmandu (Nepal) on Thursday.

Besides Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan are participating in the event.

In boys’ singles, Hamza Ali Rizwan got the better of MD Rajib 6-2, 6-0 while Abubakar Talha outplayed Kabbo Gayen 6-1, 6-1.

In boys’ doubles, Omar Jawad & Abubakar Talha won against MD Rajib & Kabbo Gayen 6-1, 6-1. The final between Pakistan and India will be played today (Friday).

Yesterday, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka as Hamza overcame Gracen and Abu Talha defeated Bomullage in their singles matches. Pakistan team are displaying immense talent in junior tennis.