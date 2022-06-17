Rs149.018b allocated for Police Department

LAHORE:The Punjab government has allocated Rs149.018 billion for Police Department under the head of non-development with an overall increase of 16 percent while Rs3.130 billion has been allocated for police under the head of development budget for fiscal year 2022-23.

According to the budget document, the non-development budget will be spent on salaries and administration of operational matters of provincial police, district police, training and other civil armed forces. Out of the development budget Rs67.435 million will be spent on 6 ongoing schemes and Rs174.502 million will be spent on new schemes under the head of Housing. Moreover, Rs2.042 billion will be spent on 137 ongoing schemes and Rs846.188 million on 40 new schemes under the head of offices.

The ongoing schemes include reconstruction of police station building Isa Khel district Mianwali at a cost of Rs5 million, construction of a building of police station Charoi of district Mianwali at a cost of Rs5 million, establishment of new police station at AddaJhalSial district Vehari, construction of BMP police station Marri in district Rajanpur, construction of BMP police station KotSabzal district Rajanpur, construction of BMP police station Mughal district Rajanpur, establishment of police station at Minchinabad district Bahawalnagar, establishment of District Police Lines Chiniot in Chiniot district, construction of BMP police station Sorrah district Dera Ghazi Khan, construction of BMP police station Shamtala district Dera Ghazi Khan. Under the housing sector of ongoing schemes, Rs10 million have been allocated for the construction of DPO residence at Narowal, Rs11.350 million have been allocated for rehabilitation and addition alteration and provision of missing facilities in Qurban Lines Lahore, Rs4.085 million for the construction of 5 residences for BS 18 and BS 19 in Lahore, Rs15 million for master planning of Qurban Lines Lahore (Phase-I), construction of new building of DPO House Lodhran at a cost of Rs12 million and Rs15 million have been allocated for addition, alteration and missing facilities in police official residences.

Under the head of offices, Rs20 million have been allocated for the construction of Police Training School Rawat in Rawalpindi, Rs15 million for the construction of PirWadhai PS district Rawalpindi, Rs15 million for the construction of PS KallarSyedan Rawalpindi and Rs15 million for the construction of PS Saddar Wah Rawalpindi.

It is worth mentioning that Rs59.587 million will be spent on the construction of District Office CTD Pakpattan and Rs54.547 million will be spent on the construction of PS QutabPur district Multan.