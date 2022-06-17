Haleem Adil writes to CJP over ‘grave threat’ to life

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s central leader and Sindh Assembly’s opposition leader, Haleem Adil Sheikh, on Thursday wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), claiming that there were ‘immediate and serious threats' to his life and he wanted ‘immediate and appropriate’ action from quarters concerned.

He said that if something bad happened to him, the responsibility would be on the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership, including former president Asif Ali Zardari, his son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

He mentioned in the letter that there was a grave threat to his life, adding that he had been receiving threats since the day he took oath . The PPP leadership had been trying to harm his life and it also filed ‘fake cases’ against him, Sheikh added.

The government wanted to prevent him from attending the budget session, so it had ramped up action against him, the PTI leader wrote. He claimed that the Sindh police and the anti-corruption department had been tasked with stifling his voice and SHO Faizan Karim, who was wanted in a murder case, was sent to arrest him.

He said that when was arrested once, a snake was left in his barrack with the intention to kill him. The Sindh Assembly opposition leader wrote, “During the last month when the son of one of my family friends was arrested, he was told by one front man of Zardari that there are direct orders from Zardari to harm my life. He was told that police and the anti-corruption department were instructed to arrest me and then a PPP blue-eyed officer, who is a known criminal, their frontman and whose name was recently also in the apex committee findings, would ensure that I was murdered in police or joint custody, making it look like an accident."

The copies of the letter were sent to the Karachi Corps commander, Sindh Assembly speaker, interior secretary, Sindh Rangers DG, ISI sector commander, Sindh IGP, and IB joint director in Karachi.