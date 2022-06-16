Guard held for raping foreign woman in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Capital City Police have arrested a suspect reportedly involved in raping a foreign woman. The suspect who was the woman's security guard has been handed over to the police investigation wing, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, said before the media on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, the IGP said a foreign woman lodged a complaint with the Aabpara police station on June 06, 2022, accusing her security guard of raping her at her house in G-6/4 on midnight of 6-7 June.

The IGP told the media that a police team headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Malik Jamil Zafar, comprising SP City Nosherwan Ali and other officers was constituted, adding that entire operation was placed under the supervision of DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha.

“The team using all professional skills, managed to trace the suspect and arrested him after collecting all the evidence from the crime scene and got the victim medically examined,” the IGP maintained. He said the accused Mohammad Safeer who was a security guard with a private security company had confessed to the crime during the preliminary investigation.