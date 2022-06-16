Pakistan down Sri Lanka in U12 tennis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in the ITF Asia 12 and Under Team Competition South Asia Zone under way at Kathmandu (Nepal).

Besides Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan are participating in the event.

Muhammad Abid is the captain of the Pakistan team while Abubakar Talha, Hamza Ali Rizwan and Omar Jawad are the members.

Results: Boys’ singles: Hamza Ali Rizwan (Pak) bt Gracen Kubherane Mayooran (Sri) 6-1, 6-0; Abubakar Talha (Pak) bt Bomullage Risith Devnaka Somaratna (Sri) 6-3, 6-4.

Boys’ doubles: Omar Jawad & Abubakar Talha (Pak) bt Gracen Kubherane Mayooran & Bomullage Risith Devnaka Somaratna (Sri) 6-1, 6-1.