Pakistan down Sri Lanka in U12 tennis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in the ITF Asia 12 and Under Team Competition South Asia Zone under way at Kathmandu (Nepal).
Besides Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan are participating in the event.
Muhammad Abid is the captain of the Pakistan team while Abubakar Talha, Hamza Ali Rizwan and Omar Jawad are the members.
Results: Boys’ singles: Hamza Ali Rizwan (Pak) bt Gracen Kubherane Mayooran (Sri) 6-1, 6-0; Abubakar Talha (Pak) bt Bomullage Risith Devnaka Somaratna (Sri) 6-3, 6-4.
Boys’ doubles: Omar Jawad & Abubakar Talha (Pak) bt Gracen Kubherane Mayooran & Bomullage Risith Devnaka Somaratna (Sri) 6-1, 6-1.
LONDON: French Open finalist Casper Ruud crashed out of the Queen’s grass-court tournament on Tuesday, beaten by...
NORTH SOUND, Antigua and Barbuda: All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan leads an unsettled Bangladesh side into the first Test...
KARACHI: Pakistan will feature in the 17th Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship slated to be held in Bahrain...
MANCHESTER: Gareth Southgate was a national hero less than a year ago as he led England to a first major tournament...
KARACHI: Karachi Division will face Benazirabad-MirpurKhas Division in the final of the inaugural Cricket Associations...
KARACHI: Khurrum Inam, G M Bashir, and Gulfam Joseph showed their mettle on the second day of National Shooting...
Comments