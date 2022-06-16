Anis makes early exit in Asian junior squash

ISLAMABAD: Noor Zaman who got bye in the opening round remained the only survivor in the boys’ Under-19 category of the 29th Asian Individual Junior Squash as Anas Ali Shah made unexpected exit in the opening round.

The championship that got underway in Pattaya (Thailand) Wednesday saw Japan’s Jujin Ikeda upsetting Anas Ali Shah of Pakistan 9-11, 11-7, 11-6, 7-11, 11-5. The match lasted for 54 minutes.

Pakistani girls also lost in Under-17 and Under-19 categories.

More than 200 players from 14 Asian countries, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Thailand are playing in various age categories.

Results: Boys’ Under-13: Nouman Khan (PAK) got Walk Over against Wanchana Ruengrach (THA), Ahmed Khalil (PAK) bt Lokkesh Wigneswaran (MAS) 11-7, 11-7, 11-4 (16 Min).

Boys’ Under-15: Azan Ali (PAK) and Mubeen Khan (PAK) got bye. Mubeen Khan bt Kul Oon Jayden (MAS) 9-11, 9-11, 12-10, 11-3, 11-8 (41 Min): Aryaveer Dewan (IND) bt Azan Ali (PAK) 11-8, 18-16, 7-11, 4-11, 11-1 (37 Min).

Boys’ Under-17: Abdullah Nawaz (PAK) and Usman Nadeem Butt (PAK) got bye in first round. In the 2nd round, Usman Nadeem bt Abdullah Khalifa (QAT) 11-7, 11-3, 11-5 (13 Min); Jooyoung Na (KOR) bt Abdullah Nawaz 11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 11-9.

Boys’ Under-19: Noor Zaman (PAK) got Bye; Jujin Ikeda (JPN) bt Anas Ali Shah (PAK) 9-11, 11-7, 11-6, 7-11, 11-5.

Girls’ Under-15: Luiza Aftab (PAK) bt Kumudi Ekanayake (SRI) 9-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 11-5 (23 Min); Amna Malik (PAK) bt Warisara Chujit (THA) 11-2, 11-6, 11-7.

Girls’ Under-17: Vicky Lai Yue Ying (SIN) bt Mehwish Ali (PAK) 11-7, 11-8, 11-8 (20 Min); Goh Zhi Xuan (MAS) bt Sana Bahadar (PAK) 11-3, 11-4, 11-0.

Girls’ Under-19: Pooja Arthi Raghu (IND) bt Mariam Malik (PAK) 11-8, 11-6, 11-4.