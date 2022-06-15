PTI leader Shireen Mazari, along with PTI secretary-general Asad Umar, addressing a press conference in Islamabad on June 14, 2022. Photo: Screengrab of a Twitter video.

ISLAMABAD: PTI's Senior Vice-President Dr. Shireen Mazari said Tuesday that the 'do more' mantra had returned after the success of 'US regime change conspiracy' in Pakistan.

Speaking at a media briefing along with PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar, Dr Mazari said that the US ambassador had categorically stated in his interview that the agenda regarding terrorism would be decided by the United States. She said the 'imported government' did not have the courage to say anything against the US because they were imposed on the country through the US-backed conspiracy.

On Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s meeting with Donald Blome, she raised a question as to how can a designated envoy formally call on the 'imported' foreign minister when that envoy had not presented his credentials to the president?

She said: "Does Blome feel normal diplomatic norms don’t apply to him since the imported’ foreign minister is there because of a US regime change conspiracy. And, when the US ambassador was asked about the basis in the interview, he avoided answering the query.” Coming down hard on the 'imported' government, she said that they (rulers) had no respect in the world, which was evident from their visits to Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, where they got no satisfactory answers because the whole world knew the reality i.e. they were imposed on the people through a conspiracy and did not enjoy public support.



“During our tenure, Pakistan's relations with China, Turkey, Central Asian countries and Russia improved and OIC Foreign Ministers Summit was held twice,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said that the Economic Survey published by the 'imported' government had testified that ‘Pakistan's economy was growing in our time’. He said that for the first time in history, the economy grew at a rate of more than five per cent for more than two years, as big industries grew by more than 10 per cent, crops set big records besides an increase in exports.

Asad Umar regretted as the 'imported' government reversed all the PTI hard-gained achievements within three months and nose-dived the well-flourishing economy of the country. He said that the 'incompetent' government did not have the ability to steer the country out of the the quagmire they plunged in during a short span of time, adding that they had just sole solution to fix the crippling economy by opening a floodgate of inflation.

He cautioned that increasing cement price would impact over 30 industries and daily wage-earners would lose their livelihood. He pointed out investors and foreign institutions did not have confidence in this government; hence decision-makers needed to give serious consideration to it before the situation warranted immediate attention.