Nawaz urges govt to help Musharraf return

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has asked the coalition government to facilitate the return of ailing General (retd) Pervez Musharraf to the country, if his family so desires.
“I have no personal enmity or animosity towards Pervez Musharraf,” Nawaz Sharif tweeted. He said he did not want anyone else to suffer the trauma he had to endure for his loved ones.
He also prayed for Musharraf's early recovery.
