Wednesday June 15, 2022
Top Story

Nawaz urges govt to help Musharraf return

"I have no personal enmity or animosity towards Pervez Musharraf," tweets Nawaz Sharif

By Our Correspondent
June 15, 2022

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has asked the coalition government to facilitate the return of ailing General (retd) Pervez Musharraf to the country, if his family so desires.

“I have no personal enmity or animosity towards Pervez Musharraf,” Nawaz Sharif tweeted. He said he did not want anyone else to suffer the trauma he had to endure for his loved ones.

He also prayed for Musharraf's early recovery.

Comments

    Shaukat commented 5 hours ago

    Interesting! One convict gives a green signal to allow another convict to return. I guess the courts know their place by now.

    1 0