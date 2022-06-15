Women stage protest against loadshedding in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The club-wielding women along with men staged a rally in Charsadda as the unannounced loadshedding continues to trigger protests across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The club-wielding women and male staged the protest and blocked the main road for hours on the call of the Awami National Party. The protesters were chanting slogans against Wapda and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited. “About 12 to 14 loadshedding of electricity is being carried out in Kala Dher and other areas of the district,” said ANP local leader Qasim Ali Khan. He said the province was the major producer of electricity and gas but its inhabitants were being deprived of the facility.
Photo: The News/FileISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Tuesday filed yet another application in the Election...
ISLAMABAD: PMLN leader Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday urged people to reduce their tea consumption to reduce Pakistan's import...
KARACHI: Police on Tuesday detained over a dozen protesters, demonstrating outside the Sindh Assembly against...
ISLAMABAD: Unleashing strong criticism on the government for inflation, Jamaat-e-Islami parliamentarian Maulana Abdul...
SWAT:The Swat Valley attracts millions of tourists every year because of its snow-capped peaks, glistening blue lakes,...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court will hear the petitions of the convicts in the Noor Mukadam murder case on June...
Comments