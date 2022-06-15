Women stage protest against loadshedding in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The club-wielding women along with men staged a rally in Charsadda as the unannounced loadshedding continues to trigger protests across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The club-wielding women and male staged the protest and blocked the main road for hours on the call of the Awami National Party. The protesters were chanting slogans against Wapda and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited. “About 12 to 14 loadshedding of electricity is being carried out in Kala Dher and other areas of the district,” said ANP local leader Qasim Ali Khan. He said the province was the major producer of electricity and gas but its inhabitants were being deprived of the facility.