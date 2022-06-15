Noor Mukadam case: IHC to hear convicts’ pleas on 28th

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear the petitions of the convicts in the Noor Mukadam murder case on June 28, 2022. A local court in Islamabad had sentenced the prime accused, Zahir Jaffer, to death for killing Noor after a long-drawn trial of over four months. Meanwhile, co-accused Jan Muhammad and Muhammad Iftikhar have been sentenced to 10 years in prison each. A division bench, comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, will hear the convicts' petitions challenging the punishments awarded to them.