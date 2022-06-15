Engro and Pakistan Volleyball Federation join hands to promote volleyball

KARACHI: Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) on Tuesday signed a sponsorship deal with Engro Corporation, a big name in the national industrial sector, to organise the first National Volleyball Super League and help the federation to compete in international events.

The PVF chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob and Engro Corporation’s Chief Executive Ghias Khan signed the deal at Lahore on Tuesday.

Chaudhry Yaqoob thanked Engro Corporation for sponsoring the game of volleyball and said the federation would not disappoint them.

Yaqoob said that Pakistan is standing at the seventh place in the Asian rankings and 39th in the world rankings among the 220 countries.

“Volleyball Super League, to be organised in December this year, will prove a game-changer for the sport as foreign players will also be playing in it. Through the league the players will also get money, besides improving their game by playing with foreign players.

Apart from the Super League, Pakistan team has to compete in the upcoming Islamic Games in Turkey, Asia Cup and to play an international tournament in Dubai this year,” Yaqoob said.

He added that Pakistan has defeated strong teams of the world like China, Japan, South Korea and the national brigade is growing every day.

“The PVF has set the target to qualify for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. This sponsorship will be a great source to achieve this target of the Olympics. Pakistan team include many good players having the ability to compete any team and the PVF is trying its level best to provide them with the best facilities to hone their skills,” said Yaqoob, also a former top Police official.

He said that under the Engro’s Development programme, training would be imparted to the best coaches and high level facilities would be given to the players.

He said that the training camp is in progress at Wah Cantt under a Brazilian coach.

Yaqoob assured the sponsor that not a single rupee would be wasted.

Meanwhile Engro Corporation Chief Executive Ghias Khan said their company is also sponsoring other sports like golf, chess, cricket, adding, it has decided to sponsor the game of volleyball because the country has the talent in this sport too.

“Engro Corporation sponsored the national volleyball championship last year and due to its clean system now we have decided to expand the cooperation with the PVF,” Ghias said.

He said that Engro would extend all out support to the PVF to fulfil its dream to qualify for the Olympics Games 2028 to be held in Los Angeles. Ghias said as a corporate institution Engro is also fulfilling its duty in the department of health, education and sports.