IHC allows AG time to file response in Shamim case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has accepted Attorney General (AG) plea for giving him more time in filing a detailed report in Rana Shamim case
The intra court appeal filed by former chief judge GB Rana Shamim was heard by Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar here Monday. AG Ashtar Ausaf prayed the court to give him more time to file detailed report on the appeal. The court while accepting AG plea adjourned the hearing of the case.
