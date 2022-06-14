Imported govt created a doomsday scenario, says Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary General Asad Umar warned that the ‘imported budget’ has created a ‘Doomsday scenario’ and the ‘imported finance minister’ himself has admitted the bitter reality that the budget neither met the expectations of the people nor that of the International Monitory Fund (IMF).

In a statement issued by Central Media Department (CMD) on Monday, Asad Umar said that the imported government’s hurriedly presented budget has caused widespread despondency in the country.

Mocking the government, Umar said the budget has turned people angry, stock markets bearish and the rupee continues to lose its value.

Umar went on to say that the only people happy with the budget were 'the candy-making companies' Meanwhile, PTI Focal Person for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar warned that Pakistanis would soon see a doubling of the inflation rate due to the wrong policies of the imported government.

He said the government was making tall claims to an end to load shedding, which was beyond their capacity and understanding. Talking about the expensive electricity projects, he said at present Pakistan was producing the most expensive electricity from the imported fuel plants installed by Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government.

Hamad Azhar said many of these plants were being run by the government at low capacity to reduce losses, adding the power shortfall was nearing 7,000MW. He said the incumbent coalition government has destroyed every sector due to their incompetence.

PTI Central Secretary Information Farrukh Habib said the ‘gang of corrupts’ was hell-bent to paralyze Pakistan economically and spoil the lives of all through flawed economic policies and priorities. Reacting to Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb's press conference, Farrukh Habib said the imported government was badly exposed during a short span of two months, after the gang of corrupts snatched all facilities from the people.

He said the imported government created a cost-of-living crisis in the country, as prices of items of daily use have skyrocketed. A bag of flour, he claimed was selling at Rs. 1,300 in the market but the imported ministers were trying to mislead the people by presenting a rosy picture.

Habib said high inflation was writ on the horizon because they do not have the courage to take bold decisions to safeguard the interest of the country and its people. He said the time is ripe to rid the country of this gang of thieves and to hold early elections which is the only solution to the prevailing problems. Farrukh Habib said only Imran Khan has the vision and policy of putting the economy back on track and ensuring political stability.