Pakistani teacher among Cambridge Award winners

Uroosa Imran from Beaconhouse School System is the regional winner for MENA and Pakistan.

LAHORE:Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards is a global competition where teachers from all around the world are appreciated for going the extra mile to help students achieve their full potential.

According to a press release, 2022 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards included 7,000 nominees from 113 countries across the globe from which six regional winners were selected by a panel of judges who made it to the final round. This included Ms Uroosa Imran from Beaconhouse School System who is the regional winner for MENA and Pakistan.

Ms Uroosa teaches a child who suffers from a rare muscular disease due to which he is unable to sit, walk or hold things in his hands. Because of Ms Uroosa’s efforts, the child comes happily to school, participates in all the activities and is learning to express his needs and wants. Her relentless efforts are an inspiration to teachers across the globe. Ms Karima Kara, Country Head for Cambridge University Press added that she is extremely proud that year after year, teachers from Pakistan are winning this award.