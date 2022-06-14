IHC allows AG time to file response in Shamim case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has accepted Attorney General (AG) plea for giving him more time in filing a detailed report in Rana Shamim case

The intra court appeal filed by former chief judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim against his indictment in a contempt of court case came up for hearing before a two members bench of IHC comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar here Monday. Rana Shamim appeared in the court along with his counsel Latif Afridi. AG Ashtar Ausaf prayed the court to give him more time to file detailed report on the appeal. The court while accepting AG plea adjourned the hearing of the case.