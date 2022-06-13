 
Monday June 13, 2022
World

UN in Lebanon

By AFP
June 13, 2022

Beirut: The UN’s mission in Lebanon called Sunday for the country’s military to guarantee the security of its peacekeepers, alleging personnel were “threatened” by armed men the day before. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has long been deployed in the country’s south -- a stronghold of the powerful Hizbullah -- to maintain a barrier with Israel, as the two countries technically remain at war.

