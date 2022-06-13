UN in Lebanon

Beirut: The UN’s mission in Lebanon called Sunday for the country’s military to guarantee the security of its peacekeepers, alleging personnel were “threatened” by armed men the day before. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has long been deployed in the country’s south -- a stronghold of the powerful Hizbullah -- to maintain a barrier with Israel, as the two countries technically remain at war.
Durban, South Africa: Nearly 90 people are still missing two months after the worst floods in living memory swept...
Tunis: A Tunisian military court has placed a journalist in custody after he made comments about the army during a...
Berlin: A 30-year-old woman has died from her injuries after an apparently random knife attack on students at a German...
Dushanbe, Tajikistan: Security services killed two leaders of a “criminal group” and arrested 10 others in...
Baghdad: Iraqi lawmakers from firebrand cleric Moqtada Sadr’s bloc resigned on Sunday, the parliamentary speaker...
Paris: France voted in the first round of parliamentary elections on Sunday with President Emmanuel Macron hoping to...
Comments