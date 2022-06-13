Growth and prosperity

Pakistan is facing the threat of default and is seeking to avert this by submitting to IMF conditions. We need to increase revenues through exports, which is only possible if investments in industries are encouraged. Pakistan’s economy is agro-based, and any decision or exemption given by the state to disrupt the system of supply and demand causes suffering for millions.

When green agricultural land is converted into concrete jungle for the development of housing societies for the elite, it gets deprived of its capacity to produce essential food items. We need to rethink our priorities and must focus on what is best for our country’s growth.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore