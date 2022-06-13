Growth and prosperity

Pakistan is facing the threat of default and is seeking to avert this by submitting to IMF conditions. We need to increase revenues through exports, which is only possible if investments in industries are encouraged. Pakistan’s economy is agro-based, and any decision or exemption given by the state to disrupt the system of supply and demand causes suffering for millions.
When green agricultural land is converted into concrete jungle for the development of housing societies for the elite, it gets deprived of its capacity to produce essential food items. We need to rethink our priorities and must focus on what is best for our country’s growth.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore
This refers to the news report ‘PTI govt okayed Rs1.1bn for two VVIP aircraft, reveal budget documents’ . It is...
The government has slashed the rate of taxes for the salaried class. This was the best thing about the budget that was...
It is an unfortunate reality of Pakistan that it has never seen a prolonged period of political stability. Our...
The Benazir Bhutto government signed contracts with independent power providers under its power policy in the 90s. We...
We may think that people are somehow managing to survive in these times of rising inflation, but the truth is that...
Smoking is injurious to health. It is the leading cause of lung cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Children...
Comments