 
close
Monday June 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Smoking kills

June 13, 2022

Smoking is injurious to health. It is the leading cause of lung cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Children as young as seven have access to cigarettes, and they start smoking them for fun. Young people need to understand that smoking reduces their life span every minute.

The government needs to establish rehabilitation centres for smokers who want to quit their harmful habit. It should also keep a strict check on the sale of cigarettes to underage children, teens, etc.

Karima Kareem

Kech

Comments