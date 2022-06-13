Smoking kills

Smoking is injurious to health. It is the leading cause of lung cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Children as young as seven have access to cigarettes, and they start smoking them for fun. Young people need to understand that smoking reduces their life span every minute.
The government needs to establish rehabilitation centres for smokers who want to quit their harmful habit. It should also keep a strict check on the sale of cigarettes to underage children, teens, etc.
Karima Kareem
Kech
