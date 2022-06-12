PSCA to support Muzaffarabad city project

LAHORE : In a most recent development carried out by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority – an appraisal meeting between high-ups of PSCA and Muzaffarabad Safe City took place herein Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters Qurban Lines on Saturday.

5-member delegation under the supervision of SSP Riaz Haider met with Chief Operating Officer PSCA DIG M Kamran Khan.

Chief Operating Officer Kamran Khan said that PSCA would provide maximum technical and operational support to Muzaffarabad Safe City project in the installation of cameras, formation of the command center, networking, and communication. PSCA has already provided assistance to establish Safe and Smart City projects in Quetta, Peshawar, Islamabad, and Karachi.

The officers were briefed in detail as to how an intelligent traffic management system works in reducing traffic violations and ultimately road crashes. They were further informed as to how the data can be used for accident analysis and possible preventive measures can be taken accordingly.