Introducing and explaining new art forms

The Floral Art Society, Magnolia chapter (Rawalpindi/Islamabad) for its meeting of the month held a session introducing new art forms at the Serena Hotel. The session was conducted by president of the chapter, Farhana Azim, and was well attended by enthusiastic members who always like to learn new techniques. President of Pakistan’s better half, Samina Alvi, an active member of FAS, was also present.

Farhana spoke about how to express/ show different art forms in floral arrangements and meticulously elaborated the intricacies of achieving miniature and petite art in flower exhibits. She also spoke about various forms of crafts in floral art, focusing mostly on the use of flower material in arrangements but also allowing the addition of manufactured material as a complimenting accessory and using adhesive such as glue for the mechanical element of any exhibit.

Her presentation was followed by expert Ghazala Abdullah’s in-depth discussion on ways of innovation in craft arrangements. She showed members how to manipulate plant material to achieve different shapes and forms - like using hot water and glycerin to make leaves more malleable. She was followed by another expert of this chapter, Asma Ansari who demonstrated the practical element of petite and miniature arrangements. She displayed a thirty inch arrangement and replicated it with an identical petite version to help members understand the concept of successful scaling.

Last but not least, another veteran expert, Farhat Zaman concluded the meeting by announcing the date for the elections for a new committee and announcing the names of the nominees.