Snatching becomes rampant in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi : In many snatching incidents, people do not want to lodge a complaint at the police station, because the police do not take any action. At times, the snatchers become violent and kill people. Then only the law-enforcement forces get worried. However, a few days later the situation becomes the same.

In Rawalpindi, snatching is more common in the morning, evening, and late at night. There are countless snatching spots in the city. Police patrols should be increased at all these spots at the mentioned times.

If a VIP person’s mobile phone set and money are snatched, the police recover it quickly. It means that the law enforcement agencies favor the affluent citizens only. In most cases, the poor ignore reporting the case.

The cops should maintain vigil in their respective areas and identify the troubled zones. Strict measures should be taken to stop all the incidents of snatching that are happening in isolation. Snatching increased during the pandemic as people’s income and employment declined.

“Nights become frightening for the fear of flying snatchers. It happened in a Fazal Town Phase-I streets. They arrived on a motorbike, snatched a girl’s mobile and wallet instantly, and ran away quickly through the empty road. Pedestrians have become their main target. If anybody wants to stop them, they fire immediately,” says Nadeem Naqvi.

“Several cases of snatching have occurred this year. Such incidents are more common during times of political instability these days. Various groups of snatchers are active in the corners of the city. Ordinary people should also be aware of this,” says Samar Zaidi.

“Incidents such as snatching also occur in various mega cities and small towns in the developed countries. However, cops take action after the incident in those countries. The snatchers often catch people who come to Rawalpindi from other cities for various activities every day. Police have been able to stop the violence of pickpockets. Now they have to stop the snatchers,” says Asad Alvi.

“Alarmed by the steady rise in snatching incidents, cops should launch a crackdown. The police force should introduce a new law to tackle cases of snatching in the city. The cops should repair faulty CCTV cameras at important points on the roads. CCTV cameras need to be activated or replaced in different points of the city,” says Mujahid Hussain.

Mobiles of the bus, wagon, and Suzuki passengers are often snatched. This requires adjustment of public service vehicle schedules. It is necessary to change the schedule. The use of modern technology and tactics of the police department should be increased to catch the snatchers,” says Wajid Bukhari.

“Snatchers should know that if they indulge in any trick, the police will make them pay. Police are working to remove the masks of godfathers of the snatchers,” says Ali Rizvi, a police officer.