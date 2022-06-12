Police service centre inaugurated in Mardan

MARDAN: Police have set up a first-of-its-kind service centre in the district to facilitate visitors with different kinds of facilities under one roof.

Khidmat Centre was inaugurated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari during a visit to the district whereas the inaugural ceremony was also attended by RPO Mardan Yaseen Farooq, Commissioner Mardan Abdul Jabbar, DPO Irfanullah Khan, DC Habibullah Arif, DPOs of the region and people from other walks of life.

Discussing the services being offered at the centre, the DPO said that counters had been set up including GS Bank system, e-Electronic Driving Sign Test System, online and Citizen Portal for registration of complaints, driving licenses character/clearance certificates for those going abroad for employment, registration of foreigners in the district for entry and exit, registration of tenants, vehicle verification system to provide necessary information about the vehicle to the public at the time of its purchase and women’s desk counters.

IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari said that keeping in view the growing population, lack of time, public issues and needs, a Police Service Center has been set up, which is an innovative programme.

The IGP said that the establishment of the police service center would facilitate people and solve their problems.

Efforts are being made to set up police service centers in all cities. A few days ago, the chief minister had inaugurated the police service center in Swat too.

“The police are ready to render sacrifices for people. Since the start of the year 2022 so far, more than 35 cops have been martyred,” he said.