Nawaz leads Pakistan to series win against WI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan seized the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against West Indies with a thumping 120 runs win in the second ODI at the Multan Stadium on Friday. Set to score 276 to win the second ODI of three-match series, West Indies were bowled out for 155 in reply with well over 17 overs to spare.

If Khushdil Shah emerged an unlikely hero for Pakistan in the first one-dayer on Wednesday with entertaining batting, left arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz (4-19) earned the same praise Friday with a special bowling spell that saw him troubling all the West Indies batsmen. Nawaz, playing first ODI series after a year, said he was just focusing on line and length. “Ball was spinning a bit. I was sure that I will also get help the moment I got out myself while batting. The strip was more suitable for finger spinners,” Nawaz said.

Shamarh Brooks (42), Kyle Mayers (33) and Nicholas Pooran (25) tried to stay at the wicket but it was asking too much, especially against spinners. The series winning captain Babar admitted that Pakistan scored 20 runs short. “Bowlers, especially Nawaz kept us in the game and at the end even the score of 275 looked too big for West Indies to chase.”

Earlier, Pakistan managed 275 for 8 in allotted 50 overs following yet another Pakistan like batting display. The hosts lost Fakhar Zaman (17) early, leaving it to the prolific pair of Babar Azam (77) and Imamul Haq (72) to raise yetanother 100 runs partnership. The pair raised 120 for the second wicket. Imam’s reckless effort to take a cheeky single cost his wicket. Babar could not manage to keep Akeal Hosein (3-52) spinning delivery down, scooping up the catch to the bowler. Shadab Khan and Khushdil Shah’s late charge where they were seen scoring 22 each helped Pakistan put up a competitive total. Akeal and Alzarri Joseph (2-33) were impressive in containing batsmen as well as forcing them to play reckless shots.

Pakistan defeated Australia 2-1 in April and now have beaten West Indies 2-0 with a match to go.

Score: Pakistan 275 for 8 in 50 overs: (Babar Azam 77, Imamul Haq 72, Akeal Hosein 3-52, Alzarri Joseph 2-33)

West Indies 155 all out in 32.2 overs (Shamarh Brooks 42, Kyle Mayers 33, Nicholas Pooran 25, Mohammad Nawaz 4-19, Wasim Jr 3-32, Shadab Khan 2-40).

Man of the Match: Mohammad Nawaz