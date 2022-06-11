3 kidnapped from Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: Three persons including two 16 years old girls and a boy were kidnapped from different areas of Rawalpindi on Friday, the police spokesman said.

17 citizens were also deprived of their motorcycles two of them were snatched at gunpoint while the car-lifters also took away three cars from the different localities of the city. They also took away 23 mobile phones, gold ornaments, cash, and valuables in various incidents of thefts, mugging, burglary, and other criminal activities.