IHC extends Imaan Mazari’s interim bail

ISLAMABAD: The respondents in Imaan Mazari’s acquittal plea in a case relating to defaming the institution on Thursday requested the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to reject her petition.

IHC CJ heard the case.

The complainant JAG branch, police and other respondents submitted their written response to the court. Imaan, accompanied by her counsel Zainab Janjua, appeared before court.

The court inquired from complainant’s counsel Hasan Raza Pasha that had he seen the last order of this court? What is left after the petitioner’s statement, asked the CJ. The CJ remarked that the petitioner said something after her mother was picked up, and that does not constitute an offence.

The Additional Attorney General (AAG) told the court that the rationale given by the petitioner does not conform to the record on file, adding the petitioner’s act was deliberate.