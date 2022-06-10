Speakers seek protection to local, Afghan artistes

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a literary dialogue on Thursday sought protection to the folk musicians and artistes, both locals and Afghans, so that they could work without fear and earn livelihood for their families.

The literary dialogue arranged at Mafkoora, a private Institute for Development and Research, was attended by political, social and rights activists.

Hayat Roghani, CEO Mafkoora while chairing the event said that a list of over 150 Afghan musicians living in and around Peshawar was shared with UNCHR officials and local authorities to ensure their security to avoid any mishap in future.

The speakers said that Afghan musicians also had the right to reside peacefully and make living without any threat to their art and profession.

They said that their recent peaceful protest against the arrest of Afghan musicians was not only specific to migrated artistes but was also a voice for protecting local musicians.

They added that security of every citizen, including artistes, should be the top priority of law-enforcement agencies and be made mandatory under an official patronage.

Rashid Ahmad Khan, president of Hunari Tolana said that his organization was working on collecting biodata of numerous other Afghan musicians residing in other cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that artistes were a peaceful community and deserved due respect and protection.

Arshad Ali, senior Afghan artiste thanked the local court, activists and police officials, who saved the detained Afghan musicians from being deported to Afghanistan under the rule of Taliban whose attitude had been hostile towards music and musicians. Prof Samiuddin Arman, Jamamai Khan, and Amin Kundi also spoke at the event.