Portugal records hottest May since 1931

LISBON: Portugal recorded its hottest May since 1931, with severe drought now affecting the majority of the country, the national meteorological office said on Thursday.
"It was the hottest May in 92 years," the Portuguese Sea and Atmosphere Institute (IPMA) said in its latest monthly climate bulletin. The average top air temperature was 25.87 degrees Celsius (78.57 degrees Fahrenheit), "the highest since 1931", it said. Rainfall in May was "much lower than normal", amounting to just 13 percent of the average for May recorded between 1977 and 2000, the reference period.
WASHINGTON: Former US president Donald Trump called the 2021 Capitol assault "the greatest movement in the history of...
ABUJA: Gunmen killed 32 people and razed dozens of houses in the latest attacks in Nigeria’s volatile northwestern...
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s firebrand cleric Moqtada Sadr made a high-stakes protest on Thursday by calling on the 73 lawmakers...
ABU DHABI: Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held talks with the leader of the United Arab Emirates on...
VIENNA: The UN atomic energy watchdog said on Thursday that Iran was removing 27 surveillance cameras at its nuclear...
LOS ANGELES: All five Marines on board a US military aircraft that crashed in southern California were confirmed dead...
Comments