Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has claimed that a few members of the PTI have made direct and indirect contacts with him regarding their resignations.

“I am waiting for the PTI leaders to confirm or otherwise their resignations since the procedure of personal hearing would continue till 10th of June,” he said while talking to newsmen after the one-day workshop on Technical Reporting on Budget for Parliamentary Reporters, organized by the Parliamentary Reporters Association and Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) on Wednesday.

The Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf, did not divulge the details of direct and indirect contacts made by the PTI legislators who had resigned from the National Assembly but said once the process was completed, then he would decide the fate of PTI resignations.

To a question regarding the acceptance of resignations, Ashraf said he had sought all the record of the National Assembly proceedings for the verification of their resignations. "I have sought details of all those who had resigned from the House,” he said. In response to the question, the Speaker said there is a procedure for accepting the resignations of MNAs. He said there were some doubts about the genuineness of resignations. “We wanted the legislators, against whom there was doubt about the validity of resignations, should personally sign their resignations in front of me,” he said.



In a reply to another question, Ashraf said the salary of all members who submitted resignations had been withheld from the date of resignation.

Earlier, addressing the one-day workshop on Technical Reporting on Budget for Parliamentary Reporters organized by Parliamentary Reporters Association and Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS), the Speaker, National Assembly, said the National Assembly has the prerogative to approve and pass the Finance Bill. Ashraf said budget involves complex technicalities and procedures and it is important to understand this. He said the country was going through difficult times and we need to support each other. He said the nation is determined and has the capability to overcome challenges.

He said during today's age of information, the role of media has become more pivotal and crucial. He said reporting parliamentary proceedings and conveying information in proper context is the prime responsibility of the reporters.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf also paid tribute to the Parliamentary Reporters Association, PIPS and Directorate General of Media National Assembly Secretariat for successful organisation of the workshop.