Margalla Hills forest fire case: IHC bail for TikToker

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday granted bail to TikToker Nausheen Saeed, better known as Dolly, who had allegedly set the Margalla forest on fire to film a video.

IHC’s Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri heard a plea regarding the bail in a case registered against Dolly.

During the hearing, the court asked for evidence showing that fire was started by Dolly and also sought the cost of damage done to the trees.To this question, the police said that the damage cannot be estimated yet.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) registered a case against the TikToker in the Kohsar Police Station under the Islamabad Wildlife Ordinance, Islamabad Preservation of Landscape Ordinance and Environmental Protection Act.