12 more test corona positive

Islamabad : As many as 12 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and two new cases have been reported from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while from all across the country, a total of 64 individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in a day.

It is important that in the last one week, well over 80 new patients were diagnosed with COVID-19 from the federal capital at an average of around 12 cases in a day. The number of patients being reported from ICT is significantly higher as compared to the number of COVID-19 patients being tested positive from all across the country.

No death due to coronavirus illness, however was reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district in the last one month. The virus has so far claimed a total of 2357 lives from ICT and Rawalpindi district. To date, a total of 178631 patients have been reported from the twin cities.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that confirmation of 12 new patients positive for coronavirus illness from the federal capital in the last 24 hours took tally to 135,490 of which 1024 patients died of the illness and 131,140 had recovered. The number of active cases of the infection from ICT is once again on the rise as it has jumped to 326 on Wednesday after addition of 12 active cases to the existing pool in the last 24 hours.