Iran offers to invest $25mn in Sindh

KARACHI: Iran has offered to invest $25 million in agriculture and other sectors in Sindh, and provide tractors, combined harvesters, and other agriculture machinery to the provincial government, stated a press release on Wednesday.
Iranian consul general Hassan Noorian met Sindh chief minister's advisor on agriculture Manzoor Wassan in Karachi and offered investment in agriculture and other sectors in the province. The meeting discussed extending bilateral cooperation in economic and agriculture sectors.
The consul general stated that seed, cold storage, and hybrid seed would be given to Sindh at cheaper rate than other countries. “Iran wants to invest $25 million in agriculture and other sectors in Sindh,” he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Manzoor Wassan said Khairpur district of Sindh produces millions of tons of dates, which are exported to other countries. “Due to shortage of water in Sindh, the provincial government wants to introduce new agricultural technology as per farmers demand.”
Bananas of Tando Allahyar, and Hyderabad were being exported to Iran, he mentioned.
Wassan alleged that share of water in Sindh was cut down during the last government’s tenure. He demanded that a due share of water should be given to the province to save its agriculture.
