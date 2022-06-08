Security forces kill four terrorists in NW, Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed four terrorists in two separate Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) in North Waziristan (NW) and Nushki, Balochistan on Monday.
Security forces conducted an IBO in the general area of Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District, on the reported presence of terrorists. During an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered. The killed terrorists were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.
On information on Monday about the presence of terrorists in the general area of Parodh Mountains, near Nushki, Balochistan, security forces conducted an operation to apprehend them. Once the troops started the clearance operation, the terrorists tried to escape and opened fire on security forces. Two terrorists belonging to BRA identified as Nadeem and Shahzad Alam were killed in an exchange of fire.
