Events held to mark World Food Safety Day

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority held seminars and walks to observe the World Food Safety Day throughout the province.

Various events were organized to sensitize people about safe and healthy food practices.

The main event was organized in the divisional office in Peshawar. Food handlers, food safety officials and owners of various food-related businesses attended it. Addressing the event, the authority’s Director Operations Altaf Hussain said quality food could reduce the risk of contracting various food-borne diseases, which would help reduce burden on hospitals.

He said the authority was striving to improve the quality of food items.

He maintained the authority was working to sensitize businesses and people about best food practices. He said the authority was cracking down on outlets selling substandard food.

Altaf Hussain said in addition to arranging frequent training sessions for food handlers, the food safety officials also provided valuable inputs to business owners to provide safe and healthy food to people.

He said the authority was equipped with mobile food testing laboratories covering the seven divisional headquarters.

Meanwhile, the divisional office Mardan held an awareness walk in which people from various strata of society participated. The participants held banners signifying the importance of quality food.

The walk was followed by a formal event.

Addressing the event, Deputy Director Mardan Division Kamran Khan appreciated various trade unions for their compliance with the authority in ensuring the provision of safe and healthy food to the people.

The representatives of the trade unions, on this occasion, pledged to cooperate with food safety authority and said they would help identify the businesses producing and supplying substandard food to the people.

In Swabi, the authority organized a seminar at the University of Swabi in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture on the importance of safe and healthy food.

The seminar was attended by a large number of students, who were briefed about the role of KP Food Safety Authority in the provision of safe and healthy food to the people.

In Mansehra, food safety awareness sessions were organized in various schools, where students were informed about the importance of food safety.