I see elections in 2022, says Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid said the new elections in the country would likely be held in this year.
Talking to the media persons, Sheikh Rashid said the talks is possible if the government would announce the dates of the new general elections because PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan would not negotiate anyone without the announcement of elections’ dates.
He said Imran would announce his next strategy against the government soon after the upcoming budget, adding that he could see next general elections in the current year. The former interior minister said the incumbent government has been changing voter lists and delimitation of various constituencies. He said there is not writ of the government as father and son have encroached federal and provincial posts. Rashid further claimed that it was the PTI-led government that helped the country to come out of the FATF grey list.
